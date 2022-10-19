Sheep farmers are being advised to “sell hard” and to avoid selling underweight lambs in order to maximise returns.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) said that lamb prices have started to rise recently, with and additional 5c/kg to 10c/kg on offer for lambs.

Speaking today (Wednesday, October 19), Kevin Comiskey, the association’s sheep chairperson, remarked that lambs are making from €6.10/kg to €6.45/kg on weights to 22kg, with higher deals for groups and larger lots.

“Mart sales have also improved. Agents and wholesalers are very active and competing strongly for the limited number of fleshed lambs available where prices are comparable to what factories are offering in some instances.”

He added: “Factories must now come forward and do more to support farmers at this critical time and ensure increased production costs on sheep farms are reflected in higher prices paid to farmers.”

Comiskey commented that cull ewes are making €3/kg to 3.30/kg in general, with some prices pushing up to €3.50/kg.

On Saturday last (October 15) Agriland made the trip to Mountbellew Mart in Co. Galway to cast an eye over the mart’s sheep sale.

A full yard of sheep was seen on the day, with throughput dominated by store lambs, with a smaller number of heavy lambs on offer and also a strong entry of breeding sheep.

The number of cull ewes on offer in Mountbellew was small, with those on offer consisting mainly of lighter types.

The number of heavy lambs on offer was small and factory agents were very firm in what they were willing to pay.

The general run of prices for any fleshed lambs ranged from €125/head up to €140/head, with prices above this range rare.

Forward stores generally traded above €100/head and sold up to €115/head, with prices above this confined to nice quality ewe lambs.

Sheep Improvement Scheme

In other sheep-sector related news, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConaloge has indicated that the payment rate of €12 per breeding ewe in the upcoming Sheep Improvement Scheme will not be changed.

The minister was speaking in response to a parliamentary question from Laois-Offaly TD Carol Nolan, who asked if he would consider raising the payment rate to €30/ewe.

Minister McConalogue did not explicitly rule out such a change. However, he said: “The [scheme] has an annual budget of €20 million and is designed, in consultation with sector stakeholders, to facilitate young farmers and new entrants to sheep farming.”