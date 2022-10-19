Northern Ireland’s finance minister, Conor Murphy has announced that the James Hutton Institute has been appointed to undertake research on the long-term future of the Mourne Mountains.

Making the announcement at a recent workshop with stakeholders at Tollymore National Outdoor Centre in Newcastle, Minister Murphy commented: “The future of the Mournes is very important to me. I am determined to do all we can to sustain this area of outstanding natural beauty into the future.

“After a procurement exercise, leading research organisation, the James Hutton Institute has been appointed to engage with the community, organisations and bodies operating in the area to gather information on the challenges facing the Mournes, and their aspirations for the future.

“The social scientists research team from The James Hutton Institute working on this project have significant experience working in mountain areas. They will work jointly with my department’s Innovation Lab to develop a long-term plan for the area,” he added.

The finance minister emphasised that it is important that voices from the local community are heard.

Mourne Mountains research

The James Hutton Institute is a world-leading, multi-site scientific organisation encompassing a range of integrated strengths in land, crop, waters, environmental and socio-economic science.

The Institute has a staff of nearly 500 and 125 PhD students and takes its name from the 18th century Scottish enlightenment scientist, agronomist James Hutton, widely regarded as the founder of geology.

Antonia Boyce, Climate Change Incubator director from the James Hutton Institute said:

“Representing the views of all stakeholders will be vital in the long-term vision for the future sustainability of the Mourne area.

“We look forward to working closely with the Department of Finance Innovation Lab as well as individuals, communities and businesses to get a real sense of people and place, and their hopes for the future.”

News of this development is already giving rise to speculation that the Mourne Mountains could be converted into a National Park.

We have been down this road before. But up to now, the agricultural lobby has always managed to fight off the environment and conservation groups in retaining the status quo.

Many farmers believe that the inclusion of their lands within a National Park hampers the commercial development of their businesses.

Moreover, if it turns out that the establishment of a National Park is put on the agenda for the south Down area, it may not take much longer for places like the Sperrins and the Glens of Antrim to come under similar scrutiny.