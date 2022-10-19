Gardai will urge farmers to put “simple protective measures” in place to reduce the chances of a farm becoming a target for criminal activity as part of a new webinar series that aims to inform farming families.

According to Sergent Graham Kavanagh, crime prevention officer with Laois Offaly division, although rural communities can feel quite isolated they may not be isolated from crime.

Sgt Kavanagh said simple protective measures including controlling access to property, properly securing sheds and high value items such as trailers and quads are among the key deterrents to preventing potential criminal activity on farms.

Kavanagh will join a panel of guest speakers to highlight this issue at the next series of the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) farm family autumn webinars which begins Monday (October 24) at 8pm with a focus on rural crime prevention.

Advertisement

Alice Doyle, IFA farm family and social affairs chair, said the webinar is an important opportunity for farm families to familiarise themselves with practical measures to prevent crime on their farms.

Doyle added:

“Farms can be dark and secluded places in the autumn and winter months, and can prove an inviting target for criminals. Our guest speakers will speak about how being proactive about farm security will help to guard your farm and possessions, act as a deterrent to criminals, and give you extra peace of mind.”

Also joining the speaker panel with Sgt Kavanagh will be Barry Carey, IFA’s crime prevention officer and Fred Flynn, branch manager with FBD on crime and insurance.

Advertisement

Following the focus on preventing crime the IFA will follow this with a farmer health and wellbeing webinar next month which will highlight ways that farm families can combat stress and improve physical health.

Doyle said the webinar on November 1 at 8pm will specifically look at how farm families can prepare for winter which can be “challenging”.

The guest panel for the wellbeing seminar will include:

Dr Diana van Doorn, centre for men’s health at Carlow IT who will discuss the main health issues among farmers.

Dr Tomás Russell, assistant professor of agricultural extension and innovation, UCD will highlight research findings from a recent UCD study on mental health and suicide among farmers.

Lorcan Brennan, training and resource development manager, men’s development network, will also offer practical advice on farmer mental health and wellbeing.

The IFA is encouraging farm families to visit their website to register in advance for the webinars.