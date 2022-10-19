25 people have lost their lives as a result of farm construction work between 2010 and 2019, according to Dr. Robert Leonard from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

He was speaking at the Irish Farm Buildings Association (IFBA) conference at the County Arms Hotel in Birr, Co. Offaly this week (Monday, October 17).

Although his talk was based on an overview of recent and planned updates to DAFM specifications, he reminded those in attendance of the risks associated with construction work on farms, and the need to take every safety precaution and guideline when carrying out building work. Dr. Robert Leonard of the DAFM speaking at the Irish Farm Buildings Association conference

Leonard said: “One of the big specification updates has been on safety. Farmers have an obligation under the Health, Safety and Welfare at Work Act both under the construction regulations and general regulations.

“As do those involved in designing and constructing a building. If designing a building, they must be designed in a way that they are safe and for contractors, to be able to build in a safe manner.

“And farmers must ensure contractors can work in a safe manner. There are requirements in the safety section reminding farmers that they must appoint a project supervisor for the design and construction stages.

“If they don’t appoint those people then they [the farmer] become those people by default,” he added.

Deaths related to farm construction

The conference heard that in terms of safety, between 2010 and 2019, 25 people lost their lives while undertaking building work on farms.

“There are accidents happening and this is why it is critical that the full safety guidelines are followed,” Leonard continued.

“Just looking at some of the causes of these fatalaties, the number that fell through skylights was six, and those that fell through a roof was four.

“A question was brought up recently on the use of nets and if they should be used when building work is taking place. The answer is yes, they should when carrying out building work.

Dr. Leonard told the conference that it is good practice to have nets regardless of whether the work is grant aided or not, as it could prevent serious accidents from occurring.

“Two also fell from a ladder, bringing the total number falling from a height to 12,” he explained.

“The regulations are there to keep people safe and they all apply to farms so as to ensure people get home safe at the end of the day.”