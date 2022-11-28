The weather forecast for the coming week indicates a period of dry weather on the way in many areas, albeit some showers along coastal counties.

According to Met Éireann, it will become mainly sunny today (Monday, November 28) as showers gradually become isolated.

There will be largely dry conditions by evening with highest temperatures of 7° to 11°C. The winds will be moderate west to northwest, easing light by evening.

It will be cold and dry tonight with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of -1° to +3° bringing frost. Light variable winds will allow mist and fog to develop, which may become dense in places by dawn.

Weather forecast for the rest of the week

Tomorrow, Tuesday morning, mist and fog will be slow to clear from parts of the midlands and may linger through the day in places.

It will be generally dry with sunny spells otherwise. Highest temperatures of 5° in the north to 11° in the south, remaining cold where fog persists. Winds will be light variable and rain and breezier conditions will develop in the southwest during the evening.

Tuesday night will be dry with clear spells for most, and it will be cloudier in the west with rain in the southwest. Lowest temperatures of 3° to 6° with light to moderate southeast winds.

Wednesday will be mainly dry with just isolated showers on coasts. Highest temperatures 8° to 11° in mainly light southeast winds.

Wednesday night continues mostly dry with clear spells and once again there will be showers on coasts. Lowest temperatures will range from 2° to 4° in mostly light southeasterly breezes.

There will be little change in the weather forecast for Thursday. There will be sunny spells and mainly dry conditions, again with a risk of showers on coasts. Highest temperatures will range from around 7° to 9° in light southeasterly breezes.

Winds will then become easterly by Friday with showers on east and south coasts but otherwise mainly dry, with temperatures just 6° or 7° in the afternoon.

Current indications suggest a cold easterly wind through next weekend will continue to bring showers to coasts.

Field conditions

According to Met Éireann, all poorly drained soils are currently waterlogged or close to it, while all well drained soils and most moderately drained soils are saturated.

With drier than average conditions expected over the coming week though, there will be some improvements but poor trafficability looks set to continue.