The new National Fertiliser Database for 2023 was the focus of a recent Tillage Edge podcast with tremendous pressure on all countries to reduce their impact on the environment.

For all farmers, nitrogen (N) is a critical component within their overall production practices. But it comes at a cost, both monetarily and environmentally.

For instance, nitrogen used in tillage farming accounts for up to 80% of that sector’s overall greenhouse gas (GHG) emission levels.

These losses are accounted for in the manufacture of the products, nitrous oxide losses in field, and nitrate leaching form the soil.

According to Teagasc’s Michael Hennessy, leaching of this nature into water courses represents one of the biggest challenges now confronting Ireland’s tillage farmers – particularly in the south east of the country.

Nitrates

As is already well known, N and phosphorous (P) application rates are controlled within the context of Nitrates Action Programme. All farmers are required to follow these measures.

Up to now, DAFM checked a small proportion of farmers to inspect their compliance with the nitrates measures.

However, starting next January, these controls are set to tighten as all farmers will be required to register all purchases throughout the year.

Michael Hennessy was joined by Finbarr Regan from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) to discuss the out workings of the new Nitrates Action Programme criteria.

The DAFM representative started-off by confirming the need for the new fertiliser database.

“This is in order to maintain our nitrates derogation as well as for department schemes and monitoring climate targets,” he explained.

“We will need to be able to track fertiliser. And we consider the setting-up of the database as the best option in this context.

“We think that in the long-term, it will make life easier for everyone.”

National Fertiliser Database

DAFM said it recognises that the setting up of the new database will be quite difficult. However, the longer term benefits to be accrued by the farming industry will be significant.

“EU money depends on the system working. It will be a much easier system and more verifiable that they have agreed to,” Regan confirmed.

According to DAFM, the new plan will be operational in January 2023, but this is dependent on having legislation in place. Scrutiny by a joint Oireachtas committee is now complete.