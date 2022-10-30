The drying-off of cows is approaching on spring-calving herds and if you haven’t already done so, it is time to assess your herd’s body condition score (BCS).

Cows should be in a BCS of 3.0 at drying-off to ensure that they calve down in a score of between 3.0 and 3.5.

Issue arise when cows have a BCS that is too high or too low, so knowing where your herd stands is important.

BCS

When assessing a cow’s BCS, the key areas to check are the fat cover over the loin, plates, and pin bones of the pelvis and tail areas. You should use your hand for this assessment.

Cows can be graded on a scoring system of between one and five:

Score 1: Individual transverse processes are fairly sharp to the touch and there is no fat around the tail head. Hip bones, tail head and ribs are visually prominent;

Score 2: Transverse processes can be identified individually when touched, but feel rounded rather than sharp. There is some tissue cover around the tail head and over the hip bones. Individual ribs are no longer obvious;

Score 3: Transverse processes can only be felt with firm pressure. Areas either side of the tail head have a fat cover that is felt easily;

Score 4: Fat cover around the tail head is evident as slight ’rounds’, and is soft to touch. Transverse processes cannot be felt even with firm pressure. Folds of fat are developing over the ribs;

Score 5: Bone structure is no longer noticeable, and the animal present a ‘blocky’ appearance. Tail head and hip bones are almost completely buried in fat, and folds of fat are apparent over the ribs. Transverse processes are completely covered by fat, and the animal’s mobility is impaired.

Everyone will score cows differently, but it is important that each farmer’s method of scoring is consistent.

Being consistent is key, as it ensures that cows have fair scores at each check.

Milk fever

Cows that are in the incorrect BCS at calving may end up with issues.

Common issues that can occur are difficult calvings, fertility issues, ketosis and milk fever.

These issues often then have an impact on the cow’s production in the subsequent lactation.

So, if you haven’t already done so, it may be time to run your cows through the crush and assess their condition.

Over-conditioned and under-conditioned cows should be marked in some way that they can be clearly identified.

A decision regarding the management of these cows during the dry period needs to be made and options should be discussed with a vet and/or adviser to determine the best options for them going forward.