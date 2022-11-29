The Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) is set host an online event discussing avian influenza (bird flu), the risk it poses, and relevant biosecurity measures tomorrow (Wednesday, November 30).

The free, online event kicks off at 5:00p.m and will provide advice for poultry farmers on how to protect their flocks from the highly pathogenic disease.

Andy Paterson, head of the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), will join representatives from the department to deliver a presentation on the lessons learned about bird flu from the outbreaks across the UK since 2020.

The UK is in the midst of its largest-ever outbreak of the disease.

Registering for the event is necessary and can be done via the avian influenza hub (‘events’ section) on DAERA’s website.

UFU and CAFRE poultry conference

The Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) and the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) are also set to host a poultry conference.

The conference will take place virtually on Monday (December 5) and aims to educate poultry producers on the measures that can be taken to reduce the spread of the disease.

The UFU said producers should implement heightened biosecurity protocols and remain vigilant for bird flu symptoms to safeguard the poultry industry.

Recent outbreaks of the disease have been reported in Co. Monaghan, with some of the surveillance zones extending into Northern Ireland.

UFU deputy president, John McLenaghan, said: “Following DAERA’s housing measures which came into effect on Monday, the UFU and CAFRE made the decision to host the poultry conference online, minimising the spread of AI.

“There are many benefits of having a virtual conference as participant numbers aren’t limited by the venue’s capacity and there are no travel limitations.

“Poultry producers will be able to enjoy the fantastic line up of speakers addressing key issues affecting poultry farmers in Northern Ireland at present, from the comfort of their own home.

“For those who have already registered for the conference, a link will be sent via email to join online, you do not need to register again.”