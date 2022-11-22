A second outbreak of avian influenza (bird flu) has been detected in a turkey flock in Co. Monaghan, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has confirmed.

DAFM confirmed this evening (Tuesday, November 22) that test results have identified evidence of bird flu in samples from the turkey flock.

In a statement the department said:

“There is a slight extension to the existing avian influenza restriction zones on foot of this confirmation. Movements of poultry and poultry products within and through the zones is only permitted under licence from DAFM.

“The licence conditions are in place to help mitigate the risk of further spread. Poultry keepers with flocks located within the restriction zones are legally obliged to comply with zone requirements.”

A previous case of bird flu had been confirmed near Clones, close to the border between Co. Monaghan and Co. Fermanagh, on November 13.

Following confirmation of that outbreak, some 3,800 turkeys were culled on November 15 as directed by the department.

Agriland was at the scene of the initial outbreak on November 14 when preparations had begun for the culling and additional biosecurity measures had also been put in place.

This installing disinfectant soaked carpets across the entrance to the premisis.

A 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone had been implemented around the site. The department confirmed on Tuesday that these have now been extended but has not provided further detail on the current zones.

Typically, these restriction zones remain active for 28 days and 30 days respectively after the culling of the infected birds.

Due to the proximity of these outbreaks to the Co. Fermanagh border, Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), had also moved to introduce disease control measures earlier this month.

Poultry farms in the area that lie within the surveillance zone must adhere to strict biosecurity protocols and will be required to seek a license to move any poultry and related products in or out of the zone.

Flock owners around the rest of the country are still required to continue with best practice biosecurity measures, while the DAFM has encouraged all poultry farmers to remain vigilant.