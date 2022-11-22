The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has called for clarity on future payments that will be made to those affected by the Shass Mountain landslide, following the announcement of a compensation package worth €500,000 today (Tuesday, November 22).

The Minister of Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue confirmed that the farmers in the village of Drumkeeran that were affected, will be able to qualify for payements of up to €20,000 each.

However, the IFA has said that the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) previously estimated that the recovered costs would amount to €20 million, yet a much smaller aid package has been announced.

“The announcement of this package is a positive step, but the minister must come forward to clarify what the department is planning after it,” said the IFA’s regional chair for Connacht Pat Murphy.

The association has outlined a breakdown of the scheme into four separate measures with details of the payments that will be offered for each one.

The first is a payment of €5,000 to each of the 19 Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) applicants and four forest contract holders, in recognition of the hardship caused by the landslide.

The second is a payment of €12,355/ha of agricultural land to leave the over spilled peat and debris in situ, and manage the land sustainably.

Thirdly, the package includes provision for the fencing off of the overspill areas. The farmers will be able to draw down a payment of €6.75 per linear metre of fencing and €343.85 for access gateways to complete these works.

Finally, in relation to forest reconstitution, a payment of €4,500/ha will be available, €3,500 of which will be payable in year one of the scheme, with the remainder payable in year four.

Murphy said this package is welcome but more needs to be known about what will come next.

“These farmers and landowners need to be ensured of a sustainable future income, the department must come forward with a scheme that allows this to take place,” he concluded.