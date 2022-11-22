Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for strong winds for several counties tomorrow afternoon (Wednesday, November 23).

There will be very strong west to southwesterly winds with gusts of up to 110km/h in counties Clare; Cork; Kerry and Galway.

The national forecaster said that the winds will be strongest in exposed area, while there will be potential for wave overtopping and spray along Atlantic coasts.

The warning is due to be in place from 1:00p.m to 7:00p.m on Wednesday.

The UK Met Office has also issued a warning for rain in counties Antrim; Down and Armagh from 5:00a.m until 10:00a.m on Wednesday.

“Heavy rain may lead to some flooding and disruption to travel,” the warning outlined.

Met Éireann

The weather forecast for this afternoon shows that many places will stay dry with the chance of sunny spells.

However, there will be a risk of patchy rain and drizzle in some areas. Daytime temperatures will range from 6° to 10° in light winds.

This evening, wet and windy conditions will develop in the southwest which will then move across the country, with some heavy downpours possible.

The rain will clear to scattered showers by morning, apart from the north.

Overnight temperatures will fall back to between 2° and 5° with the blustery winds easing in the clearance.

Wednesday will bring scattered showers and some sunny spells. Along Atlantic coasts there could be showers of hail and thunder.

Highest temperatures will reach 7° to 10° in fresh and gusty southwest winds; the winds will be very strong during the afternoon on western coasts.