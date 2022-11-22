The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine has again been urged to stop the live exports of cattle and sheep outside of the European Union (EU) by a number of animal welfare campaign groups.

Ethical Farming Ireland, Animals International and Compassion in World Farming have today (Tuesday, November 22) written a letter to Minister Charlie McConalogue highlighting both their concerns in relation to the transport of live animals to North Africa and the Middle East and the slaughter methods used in these regions. 🚨Today we have sent an open letter to @McConalogue providing many reasons why live export to North Africa & the Middle East needs to be immediately stopped. Join us by lending your voice to the animals and ask for a national ban ➡️ https://t.co/abKC4r6H1Y https://t.co/igapGZdkab— Ethical Farming Ireland (@ethicalfarmIE) November 22, 2022

Caroline Rowley of Ethical Farming Ireland said:

“Every year thousands of young bulls are subjected to unimaginable suffering, crammed into hot, humid, filthy vessels, crossing choppy seas for up to two weeks, usually just to be slaughtered in a brutal manner shortly after arrival at their destination.

“Respiratory illnesses and leg injuries are common, as temperatures and humidity rise and the pens become heavily soiled during the voyage”

The organisations said they had “submitted numerous complaints and concerns” to the current minister and his predecessors in relation to live exports and are now requesting a meeting specifically in relation to slaughterhouses in Lebanon and Jordan.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) live exports both to other other European countries and regions outside the EU are “a vital component of Ireland’s livestock industry”.

On its website DAFM states that this also plays ” an important role in ensuring competition in the market place by providing an alternative market outlet for farmers”.

“The ongoing search for new, non-EU markets is a priority. The role of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is to create the conditions in which live exporters can secure contracts”.

The department outlined that this “involves agreeing on sanitary conditions with non-EU countries under terms as favourable as possible for Irish exporters, in keeping with the country’s own requirements”.

In their letter to the minister Ethical Farming Ireland, Animals International and Compassion in World Farming argue that evidence gathered by their organisations shows that thousands of young bulls are being transported to countries outside the EU with “poor animal welfare standards with very little in the way of regulations, particularly at slaughter”.

Gabriel Paun of Animals International said:

“Video evidence of Irish cattle at a slaughterhouse in Lebanon has been sent to the minister and ignored. We now have evidence of Irish cattle at a slaughterhouse in Jordan. So, we are requesting a meeting with the minister to discuss these matters first hand”.

In their letter the organisations also claim that cattle are being exported directly to Lebanon from ports in Spain and Croatia “in sub-standards vessels” without any paper work .

Peter Stevenson, chief policy advisor to Compassion in World Farming said:

“I urge Ireland’s vets to stop signing the paperwork that is required for live exports to the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey.

“When they sign export health certificates, vets are condemning Irish animals to horrific slaughter practices in the destination countries that would be illegal if carried out in Ireland.”