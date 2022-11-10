A number of Irish cattle exporters have confirmed to Agriland that they have been granted approval for the export of cattle to Israel.

The news comes following a long approval process from the authorities in both Ireland and Israel. Last November, Israeli authorities visited Ireland to view the export facilities.

Agriland has contacted the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) for a statement on the matter and is awaiting a response.

It is understood that cattle buyers from the middle eastern country are in the market for weanling bulls ranging from 350-400kg from dairy-bred dams, as well as stronger suckler-bred weanling bulls.

While approval for the export of Irish cattle to the country has been granted, the country has a number of strict animal health protocols that must be adhered to by exporters sending suitable cattle to Israel. Despite this, Irish exporters have told Agriland they are “confident of considerable sized consignments of cattle being exported to the country”.

Boats bound for Turkey

The news comes as the Turkish market has also recommenced for Irish cattle this year.

According to a statement from (DAFM) Ireland has been on the approval list of EU Member States authorised by Turkey since 2016.

However, in November 2019, a number of Irish exporters confirmed to AgriLand that officials in Turkey stopped issuing new licences for the importation of live cattle into the country.

According to Bord Bia, cattle exports to Turkey fell by 20% in 2019 to 10,239 cattle following the suspension of import licenses due to “over-supply in the Turkish market”.

There were no Irish cattle exported to Turkey in 2021 and as of October 15 this year, 100 Irish cattle have been exported to Turkey.

Agriland Understands at least two boatloads of weanling bulls have been assembled by Irish exporters and will depart for the country before Christmas.

The cattle suitable for the Turkish market are primarily bulls weighing under 400kgs with a continental-breed sire.