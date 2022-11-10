A project that aims to revitalise Carrick-on-Suir in Co.Tipperary by developing a new biodiversity park and other facilities is to get €14.3 million from the rural regeneration and development fund.

The Co.Tipperary project is one of 23 that has been selected to received funding totaling €115 million to “breathe new life and vibrancy” into rural town centres.

According to the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys the projects are being funded as part of the government’s five year “Our Rural Future” initiative.

Minister Humphreys today (Thursday, November 10) visited the site of one of the projects in Cappoquin, Co. Waterford to confirm details of the country-wide funding packages.

Cappoquin will get more than €5 million to convert three derelict town centre buildings, one of which is a former pub, into residential accommodation.

“These projects will see long vacant, disused and derelict buildings in our rural towns given a new lease of life and purpose for the 21st century.”

“We are all familiar with historic old buildings in our local towns which have lay vacant for far too long. These are iconic buildings in our town centres and I don’t want to see them lying idle, falling into disrepair or becoming dilapidated eyesores,” she said.

Other towns that will receive a boost under the government’s rural regeneration programme include:

€5.2 million for Charleville town centre renewal in Co. Cork

€4.27 million for Athy, Co. Kildare

€3.5 million for Kilrush, Co. Clare:

€4.59 million for Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo:

€1.34 million for Pilltown, Co. Kilkenny

€11.9 million for Cahir town centre regeneration, Co. Tipperary

€1.45 million for Durrow Community Enterprise Centre, Co. Laois

€6.9 million for Ballyjamesduff, Co. Cavan.

€6.3 million for Ramelton, Co.Donegal

€3.8 million for Castlepollard, Co. Westmeath

€5.5 million for Bandon, Co. Cork

€4.35 million for Boyle, Co. Roscommon

€7.2 million for Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim

Minister Humphreys believes new projects in these towns will help to drive “job creation” in areas such as food innovation and offshore renewable energy.