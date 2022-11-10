A Drinagh Co-op milk supplier has taken home the overall award at the 2022 Carbery Milk Quality and Sustainability Awards.

Ian Kingston farms in Sillertane, Dunmanway with his wife Marie, and their children Dylan and Emma. Ian’s parents, Dick and Kathleen, also play an active role in the farm.

The Kingston family are milking a herd of 181 cows on a 200ac milking platform, producing an average of 430kg of milk solids per cow.

Ian describes himself as a farmer who is interested in the facts and figures about his enterprise, along with new innovations.

“I am always tracking and reading up on what’s happening and keeping up with the latest thinking to do the job right.

“I tend to be early in trialling new approaches because I trust the advice that I get and that we are never asked to try what won’t work. I also know my ground very well and I know what will work for me.”

In 1997, the Kingstons were among the first monitor farmers in the Carbery/Teagasc joint programme. Ian is still part of the group and has also participated in trials with Teagasc Moorepark. Ian Kingston. Photo: Don MacMonagle

On sustainability, Ian is a member of the Carbery Greener Dairy Farmers group and subsequently went on to complete the Diploma in Environmental Science with University College Cork (UCC).

The farmer focuses on the Economic Breeding Index (EBI) and has been grass measuring for many years. Clover has been incorporated in around 20% of the farm, while hedgerows are maintained and replaced, if needed.

“Farmers are out there working with nature everyday and I don’t know any who are not trying to do their best.

“I think most new ideas are embraced and farmers will always try new ideas if they have confidence in them.

“I think for everyone it’s about being realistic and only farming and taking on what we can manage, and what the environment and your land can manage,” Kingston said.

Carbery awards

Commenting on the awards, Jason Hawkins, Carbery chief executive, said: “It’s a great opportunity every year to meet and recognise some of our farmer shareholders who are ambassadors for the sector and for what we do.

“Promoting and protecting Irish family farming will always be the key objective of Carbery and being able to recognise farmers of the calibre of this year’s winner, in Ian, and finalists, means that we can have confidence in both our quality credentials, and our reputation for sustainable farming.” Carbery plant in Ballineen, West Cork

Carbery Group chair, Cormac O’Keeffe added: “The story of Irish family farming, is about the highest quality milk, grass-fed, healthy cows and looking after land handed down through families and across generations.

“Nowhere is this more evident than in our annual awards, where we get to meet and reward the farmer suppliers who, with their families, are working hard every single day to produce high quality milk, in the most sustainable way possible.

“These are the standards and the story we want to show to the world about Irish dairy.”

The judges for this year’s competition, Paddy Barrett, Carbery quality manager and John McNamara, Teagasc Cork west, commended all entrants on the standard of facilities, the commitment to hygiene and quality and the integration of sustainable farming practices.

Owned by farming families, Carbery Group processed 612 million litres of milk in 2021, to produce award-winning cheeses and food ingredients in Ballineen, which were sold in over 50 international markets across the world.

There were three finalists from each west Cork Co-op (Bandon, Barryroe, Lisavaird and Drinagh) for the quality awards and the full list of finalists and winners is below.

Bandon Co-op

Anthony Dempsey, Ballymountain, Innishannon;

Éibhlín and Michael Kiely, Ballyvrin, Kinsale;

Mícheál and Martina Dullea, Keelnameela, Bandon – winners.

Barryroe Co-op

Michael Coleman, Carrigeen, Butlerstown – winner;

Laurence, Denis and Bridget Keohane, Ballintemple, Clonakilty;

Patrick O’Brien, Brownstown, Ballinspittle.

Drinagh Co-op

Sam Kingston, Bawnahow, Drimoleague;

Ian Kingston, Sillertane, Dunmanway – winner and overall winner;

Timothy and Shane McCarthy, Dromusta West, Drimoleague.

Lisavaird Co-op

Stanley Helen, Crohane, Ballinscarthy;

Kevin Collins, Caruvouler, Ballineen – winner;

Richard and Michael White, Tullineaskey, Clonakilty.