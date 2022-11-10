Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for wind, affecting three counties in the northwest of the country.

Counties Donegal, Galway and Mayo are impacted by the warning, which came into affect at 6:00a.m this morning (Thursday, November 10).

The warning will remain in place for over 24 hours, expiring at 10:00a.m tomorrow morning.

The affected counties are expected to see strong to gale force south to southwest winds today and into tomorrow, with gusts of 90kph to 110kph expected.

Advertisement

In terms of the general weather outlook for today, it will be mild and windy in most of the country, with a good deal of cloud.

There will be long dry periods and patchy rain or drizzle. Persistent rain will develop in western and northwestern counties in the evening.

Highest temperatures today are expected to be 14° to 17° in strong and gusty south or southwest winds, with gales developing along coasts.

It will stay mild and windy overnight with outbreaks of rain in Atlantic coastal counties at times. Elsewhere, it will be largely dry with just patchy rain or drizzle at times. Lowest temperatures will be 12° to 15° in strong and gusty southerly winds.

Advertisement

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy, with scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle in the west, and mostly dry over the eastern half of the country.

It will be windy through the morning with strong southerly winds, moderating fresh through the afternoon. It will be mild, with highest temperatures of 14° to 17°.

Tomorrow night will see scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle across the country with more persistent falls in the south.

I will be another mild night across with lowest temperatures of 10° to 13° in moderate to fresh south or southeast winds.

Saturday will see plenty of cloud, but some hazy sunny spells are also expected.