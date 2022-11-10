The closing date for applications to the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) has been extended to Monday, December 5.

The scheme opened to applications on October 19. The original closing date was November 21.

Agriland understands that Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine has contacted ACRES application planners to inform them of the two-week extension to December 5.

ACRES planners, who are farm advisors, work with farmers to enter an application for the scheme on their clients’ behalf. The also assist farmers in drawing up farm sustainability plans (FSP), which are a necessary part of the scheme.

Both farm organisations and rural politicians have said that the original closing date was too tight, given the workloads of the planners.

Just this week, a TD called on the minister to extend the deadline for applications.

Deputy Sean Canney said that, due to the volume and workload being placed on farmers, advisors and Teagasc, the deadline should be extended by a month.

“I met with representative of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) this weekend and they are concerned that many farmers will be locked out of the scheme if the applications are not submitted on time,” the independent Galway East TD said.

“An extension of an extra four weeks would allow some breathing space and give advisors time to carry out each farm inspection that is required in order to make a valid submission.

“Presently, the existing timeline is too short, and farmers are concerned,” Canny added.

Budget 2023 provided funding for 30,000 farmers to enter the first tranche of the results-based agri-environmental scheme in 2023.

Applications for the €1.5 billion scheme can only be submitted on behalf of farmers by an approved agricultural advisor.

A farmer can only enter an application for one of the schemes approaches: ACRES General; or ACRES Co-operation.