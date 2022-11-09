Ministers at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) have said they want to see a “step change” in afforestation levels and the uptake of farming families to include and increase forestry as part of their farming model.

Under the recently announced €1.3 billion Forestry Programme farmers planting trees will receive an annual premium for 20 years, as well as grant payments to reduce the cost of planting.

Higher payment rates which will apply from January 2023 mean that farmers planting native forests will have an income of €22,000/ha for 20 years, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has said.

While the rates for all 12 categories of forests have increased, annual premiums for native forests will rise from €665 to €1,103 next year, and the payment period has been extended to 20 years.

“What we want to see is a step change from the start of next year in relation to afforestation levels, and really importantly the uptake and the attitude of farming families to actually include and increase forestry as part of their farming model.

“The new rates will be very attractive for farmers and they will cause farmers to think and take a step change,” Minister McConalogue has said.

Despite recently raised concerns that planting might come to a halt over the next weeks as farmers and landowners may seek to avail of higher payment rates, planting is ongoing under the current payment rates at the moment.

Afforestation

The new Forestry Programme, which is up for public consultation until the end of November and still subject to approval by the European Commission, is expected to be up and running as soon as possible in January.

Planting trees is a complementary activity to farming and supports farmers in terms of income, and delivers public goods across society, Minister McConalogue said while asking farmers to carefully look what the new programme offers them.

A new small-scale native woodland scheme will allow farmers to plant up to 1ha of native woodland on farmland and along watercourses outside of the forestry licensing process.

Minister of State with responsibility for forestry, Pippa Hackett said investment must be underpinned by a well functioning licensing system, adding over 4,000 licences have been issued by the DAFM so far this year. She continued:

“Our €1.3 billion investment is a statement of renewed confidence in forestry and planting trees in Ireland. It is going to allow people who are about biodiversity and climate to take direct action on their land and earn tax-free income while doing so.”

Minister Hackett, who previously announced that 933 afforestation licences have been approved by the DAFM with 6,882ha ready for planting, said she expects to “absolutely deliver” on the annual target of 8,000ha.

The DAFM continues to work with farmers and the industry to rebuild confidence in the sector, Minister Hackett said while urging the public to engage in the consultation before forestry strategy and programme are being finalised.