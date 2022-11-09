Farmers from around the world must “pool their knowledge” in order to reduce emission of greenhouse gases (GHGs) while also ensuring food security, the president of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has said.

Tim Cullinan is currently in Egypt for COP27, the UN international conference on climate change.

Liam McHale, the IFA’s director for EU affairs, is also traveling with Cullinan.

Cullinan is at the event – in the city of Sharm El Sheikh – not only as president of the IFA but also as a vice-president of the European farmers’ organisation COPA, as well as a member of the European constituency of the World Farmers’ Organisation (WFO).

“Farmers from all over the world are attending and will be focussed on how our sector can contribute to emissions reduction while continuing to produce food through a sustainable food system,” the IFA president said.

He added: “The focus will be on trying to reduce emissions per unit of nutrition. We have an increasing world population. The world will need more food, not less.”

Cullinan drew attention to the amount of research going on around the world into reducing emissions at farm level.

“This is a global challenge and farmers from every country must pool our knowledge to address the problem.”

These solutions, Cullinan said, must be reached “in an inclusive, farmer-driven process” that recognises the diversity of farming systems.

“Climate action must complement action on improving global food security. Farmers are here and ensuring we are part of the conversation,” he commented.

Cullinan will be present at COP27’s agriculture-themed events on Friday (November 11) and Saturday (November 12).

He will also participate in events organised by WFO to coincide with COP27.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin addressed world leaders at the event, saying he believes transitioning to a sustainable planet is possible, and that he will “do everything in his power to bring it about”.