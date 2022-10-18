Afforestation licences for new plantings across an area of 3,941ha have been issued so far this year, while 2,003ha have been planted, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The number of afforestation licences issued up until the end of September this year is 47% higher than last year, while 933 licences have been approved by the DAFM with 6,882ha ready for planting.

Image source: DAFM

A total of 534 afforestation licences have been issued so far in 2022, including 238 in the third quarter (Q3).

This represents an increase of 107 afforestation licences on Q2, however output still remains below the Q3 target of 260 licences.

Licences issued in Q3 2022 allowed for planting of 452ha in July, and 527ha and 690ha in August and September respectively.

Advertisement

In the first two weeks of October licences for an area of 253ha have been issued, according to the DAFM’s forestry licensing dashboard.

Forestry licence output

The overall forestry licence output is now 34% higher than last year, as 3,629 licences have been issued up until the end of September 2022, the Forestry Licensing Plan 2022 Q3 Update shows.

However, this is only 92% of the target for this point in the year as set out in the Forestry Licensing Plan 2022, while the 1,180 licences issued in Q3 meet 90% of its target.

The number of applications to be processed by the DAFM has dropped from 4,801 at the end of 2021 to 3,133 in Q3, which is a net reduction of 1,668. So far this year 2,658 applications have been received.

This means that licenses issued are 40% higher than the number of applications. In Q3 2022 1,580 new applications comprising 117 afforestation, 1,334 felling and 39 forest roads applications were received.

Advertisement

Felling and road licences

Overall output of felling licences is on track to reach the annual 2,535 target with the DAFM having issued 2,512 licences so far in 2022. Private felling significantly exceeded Coillte felling in Q3 at 472 and 294 licences respectively.

Current output of road licences is at 93% as 3,629 licences have been issued up until the end of Q3, according to most recent DAFM figures.

The backlog in licence applications continues to drop, with faster turnaround times for new applicants, according to Minister of State, Pippa Hackett. She added:

“We have turned the corner with forest licensing this year. I am confident this progress will continue into 2023 with a new Forestry Programme that offers attractive new grants and annual premia to farmers and landowners.

“I am acutely aware of the need to announce grant and premium rates for the next Forestry Programme subject to Commission approval and Department of Public Expenditure and Reform sanction as soon as possible, and I hope to be in a position to do so in the coming weeks.”