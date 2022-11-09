The time for the Tractor of the Year 2023 has come around and the results have just been announced by the judging panel at EIMA, the Italian machinery show which, this year, is being held immediately after SIMA in Paris.

EIMA claims that it is an important recognition of the most innovative tractors on the European market and once again it has been sponsored by BKT, the tyre manufacturer.

Over the last year a jury of 25, comprising journalists who specialise in agricultural mechanisation throughout Europe, have been committed to reviewing the tractors entered for the award.

There are four categories for the awards and a winner in each was decided upon by the panel. 16 different models from 13 different manufacturers were assesed through the judging period.

2023 winners of Tractor of the Year

The overall winner was Fendt with its 728 Vario which also won Machine of the Year at SIMA. Although the full citations have yet to be released, this tractor comes equipped with a thorough package of the latest technology. Tractor of the Year 2023: FENDT 728 VARIO

The best utility tractor went to the McCormick X6 models which are designed with power density in mind. The three models range from 135hp to155hp. Best Utility Tractor 2023: McCormick with model X6.414 P6-Drive

New Holland came away with the award for the best speciality tractor; its T4.120 is said to offer more comfort for the operator and now gives up to 118hp in a highly compact package. Best of Specialist Tractors 2023: New Holland with its model T4.120 F