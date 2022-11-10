A pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck by a tractor in Co. Monaghan yesterday evening (Wednesday, November 9).

Gardaí were alerted to a serious road traffic collision on Main Street, Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan at approximately 5:55p.m yesterday.

A female pedestrian in her early 30s was seriously injured and taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where she is currently receiving treatment.

Gardaí in Carrickmacross confirmed that the driver of the tractor was uninjured.

Advertisement

The Main Street of Carrickmacross is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Investigations are ongoing.

More to follow.