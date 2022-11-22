The European Commission has approved the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Strategic Plans submitted by Germany, Greece and Lithuania.

The commission has now given the green light to plans submitted by 21 EU member states ahead of the new CAP beginning on January 1, 2023.

The EU Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Janusz Wojciechowski has said that the outstanding plans from other member states “will be approved soon”.

Ireland’s draft CAP Strategic Plan, worth almost €10 billion, was approved by Cabinet last month after being formally adopted by the commission on August 31.

CAP Strategic Plans

As part of an overhaul of how European funds are allocated in agriculture under the new CAP, each member state was asked to compile a national Strategic Plan.

To be approved, each plan must contribute to, and be consistent with, EU legislation and commitments in relation to climate and the environment, including those laid out in the Farm to Fork and biodiversity strategies.

€270 billion of EU funds have been earmarked for the new CAP which will run from 2023-2027.

The three most recent plans to receive approval represent a total EU budget of €47.8 billion, with €30.5 billion for Germany, €13.4 billion for Greece and €3.9 billion for Lithuania.

The three countries will dedicate over €14 billion to environmental and climate objectives and eco-schemes and €1.6 billion for young farmers.

The German CAP Stategic Plan aims to create more than 20,000 new jobs, along with supporting 40,000 rural businesses.

It also includes €2.4 billion to promote organic farming, while specific funding will be used to encourage the uptake of agricultural insurance schemes in light of drought and other adverse weather events.

The Greek plan focuses on improving the viability of small and medium-sized farms through targeted income supports.

To promote generational renewal, over 65,000 young farmers in Greece under the age of 40 will receive specific supports to establish their businesses.

Around €1.4 billion of CAP support will be aimed at doubling the total agricultural land in Greece under organic farming by 2027.

A strong emphasis is placed on fair incomes for farmers in the Lithuanian CAP Strategic Plan with €3 billion to support small and medium-sized holdings.

Over 4,600 young farmers will be supported to enter the industry, while the area under organic farming will account for 13% of the total agricultural land in the country by 2028.