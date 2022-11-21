Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow weather warning for strong winds tonight (Monday, November 21) in the southwest of the country.

The national forecaster has said that west to northwesterly winds will be particularly strong in counties Kerry and Cork from 8:00p.m, with gusts in excess of 100km/h.

The warning will remain in place until 4:00a.m tomorrow (Tuesday, November 22).

Met Éireann added that southerly winds, veering westerly, will reach gale force eight or higher at times in coastal areas.

A Status Yellow weather warning for “heavy pulses” of rain, which will lead to flooding in some parts, is currently in place for counties, Donegal, Louth and Monaghan until 8:00p.m tonight.

The UK Met Office has also issued a similar warning for Northern Ireland which will remain in place until midnight tonight.

Meanwhile, the forecaster said that rain will become confined to the northeast later today.

Elsewhere, there will be a mixture of sunny spells and scattered heavy showers, and more persistent rain will arrive in the southwest in the evening.

Daytime temperatures will reach highs of 7° to 11° in fresh winds which will become strong in the southwest tonight.

There will be more scattered showers overnight, with a chance of frost developing where skies stay clear. Lowest temperatures will be 0° to 5°.

On Tuesday, the rain will be mainly confined to the east and southwest of the country, with some dry and bright spells also possible.

Temperatures will range from 7° to 11° in moderate southwesterly winds.