This week will see a very wet start today (Monday, November 21), and unsettled weather will continue over the coming days, with temperatures close to seasonal norms.

This morning will see heavy rain, especially in the southeast, with fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds. Outbreaks of rain will continue across most places into the afternoon with further flooding expected.

The nationwide Status Yellow weather warning for rain came into effect from 03:00a.m this morning and will remain in place until 8:00p.m. tonight.

Meanwhile, a Status Orange rain warning for counties Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow is also currently in effect. Some very intense falls of rain are possible, with some flooding in places, up until midday today.

While a gradual clearance will develop in the southwest and west, heavy showers will follow the rain. Highest temperatures today will be 7° to 11°. Winds will slowly ease and veer westerly through the day before increasing fresh to strong and gusty over Munster later.

Tonight, some scattered outbreaks of rain will occur, along with mist and fog patches. Where clear skies persist, frost will develop too. Lowest temperatures will be 0° to 5°.

It will be windy in the south and southwest tonight, with very strong westerly winds developing there, and moderate variable breezes elsewhere.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, November 22), scattered outbreaks of rain are expected, mainly across the east and south west. However, longer drier spells will develop too, with some sunshine getting through. Highest temperatures will be 7° to 11°, in mostly moderate southwesterly breezes.

Wet and breezy weather will track up from the southwest overnight tomorrow, which will clear to scattered showers later in the night. Lowest temperatures are expected to be 3° to 6° in moderate to fresh southerly winds.

It will be blustery on Wednesday (November 23) with sunny spells and scattered showers, some with hail and thunder, especially closer to the Atlantic coast. Highest temperatures should range between 7° to 10° in fresh to strong southwest winds.

On Wednesday night, showers will persist across Atlantic counties with long clearer spells elsewhere. Outbreaks of rain will develop in western areas before dawn. Lowest temperatures will be 3° to 6° in moderate, occasionally fresh, southerly winds.

Thursday (November 24) will be rather wet and windy with spells of rain tracking eastwards through the day. Scattered showers will follow from the west. Highest temperatures will be 9° to 11° in fresh to strong south to southwest winds.

It will be blustery with clear spells and scattered showers through Thursday night. Lowest temperatures will be 4° to 6° in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

It will be breezy on Friday (November 25) with outbreaks of rain spreading from the west and south. Highest temperatures will be 9° to 11° in moderate to fresh southerly winds.