In total 67 new or enhanced rural bus services have been proposed across Ireland in the Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan for 2023 launched today (Friday, February 17).

The plan which aims to strengthen existing services and connecting more towns and townlands nationwide was launched by Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan and the National Transport Authority (NTA).

Investment to implement the additional Connecting Ireland bus services will double to €8.5 million provided by the Department of Transport and the NTA, up from €4 million last year.

Rural Mobility Plan 2023

These services are provided on behalf of the NTA by 15 Transport For Ireland (TFI) Local Link offices nationwide, including Laois/Offaly Local Link, according to the NTA.

Bus Éireann will also be a key partner, with some 20 of the routes identified in the plan to be delivered in counties such as Galway, Waterford, Clare and Cork.

This follows the implementation of seven new and enhanced services last year, providing connectivity for 72 towns and villages and adding 1.7 million kilometres to the overall public transport network.

Commenting at today’s launch in Tullamore, Co. Offaly, Minister Ryan, said: “We know from last year’s statistics that people respond positively to new routes and services, backed up by our new cheaper fares.

“Young people, in particular, are choosing to use public transport more which is great. It’s more convenient, it’s more accessible and frequent than it’s been and it’s cheaper than driving and paying for a parking spot all day in college or school.

“The more people choose public transport the better it is for our environment as well. Public transport, both rural and urban, is a key to Ireland meeting our emissions targets.”

Bus services

In 2022 Connecting Ireland delivered 38 new and enhanced bus services across various counties, bringing new bus services to 67 additional towns.

Passenger numbers on buses have returned to pre-Covid-19 levels at 2.5 million in total in 2019, particularly on TFI Local Link services in rural Ireland, the NTA said.

Last year the annual passenger journey figure rose to 2.8 million, which is a recovery of 112%. Weekly numbers peaked at over 45,000 passengers in November and December 2022.

The Connecting Ireland Rural Mobility Plan for 2023 will deliver better access to safe, reliable, and more frequent bus services connecting towns and villages, NTA CEO, Anne Graham said.

“We are committed to continuing to develop connectivity and mobility in rural areas through the phased rollout of new and enhanced bus services this year and in future years,” she added.