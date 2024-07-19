Many exciting career prospects are available in the agri-sector at the moment, and if you’re looking for a change of pace in the sector, or to get your career going, one of them may be of interest.

These jobs are featured on Agriland Media’s agri-sector recruitment platform AgriRecruit, which is regularly updated with new career opportunities that become available in the sector.

Roles at Grassland Agro

Fertiliser supplier Grassland Agro is on the lookout to fill several roles.

The business is looking for a regional sales and business development manager for the east Leinster region.

The role involves the development and implementation of the business plan to maximize the company’s commercial success in the region, among other responsibilities.

The ideal person should have a third-level qualification in agriculture or a business-related discipline, as well as experience as a sales manager or representative.

Grassland Agro is also looking to take on a number of technical sales advisors/agronomists in the east Co. Wicklow and Co. Galway areas.

The successful candidate will be responsible for advice and sales of the product range in soil conditioning, fertilization, and mineral supplements direct to farmers through local co-ops and merchants.

The ideal candidate should have commercial knowledge, and sales and advisory skills experience; as well as a degree in agriculture, agricultural science, or a related field.

Finally, the Grassland Agro team is looking for a technical product and sustainability manager for the southwest region.

The role involves joint responsibility for key product development strategy; technical support; and activity for Grassland Agro within the Product Management and Technical Support Team, and will be focused on the specialty business and product range.

The preferred candidate will have a recognised agricultural qualification (Masters or PHD) with post-qualification experience in an agricultural sale and/or marketing role.

Roles at Roadstone

Building materials company Roadstone is looking for a fitter to work in the mobile crushing division in Roadstone quarries in the Leinster area.

The successful candidate will possess the relevant experience, fitter qualification, technical skills, and qualities to operate safely in a quarry environment.

Key responsibilities will include, among others, carrying out mechanical maintenance duties on all mobile stone crushing and screening production plants, and mobile plant at locations.

Roadstone also has a career opportunity for a sales representative for the southwest region.

The appointed candidate will have to accurately forecast revenue pipeline, and constantly innovate ways to balance sales opportunities, customer management, and new customer on-boarding, as well as a range of other duties.

Prior sales experience will be an advantage to candidates, while excellent communication, negotiation, and influencing skills are needed.

Equine geneticist

Horse Sport Ireland wants to take on an equine geneticist who will be responsible for providing genetic expertise in the areas of sport horse breeding, incorporating genetic knowledge to promote, protect and develop breeding programmes.

The candidate will need a thorough knowledge of the factors underpinning genetic gain, and a comprehensive understanding of modern equine genetics.

Required skills include computer coding, with strong proficiency across several data, statistical and genetic analysis packages; as well as strong numerical and analytical skills with experience using data to identify insights.

Breeding advisor

Eurogene, the artificial insemination (AI) services company, is looking to take on a breeding advisor, who will help to drive sales and deliver expert advice to clients.

The job entails providing expert product advice and support; delivering technical knowledge on dairy and beef breeding systems; and driving sales through effective communication and relationship building.

The candidate should have extensive knowledge of dairy and beef breeding systems, as well as excellent communication skills.

DAFM agri-food policy head

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is currently recruiting for a new head of agri-food sectoral policy and strategy development.

The senior manager will have overall responsibility for policy in the meat and dairy sectors, and for the development of the food and drinks industry.

They will be part of the department’s efforts to access new markets and maintain existing markets for Irish agri-food produce.

The role will also include co-ordination of research and innovation in the agri-food sector, along with oversight and management of the department’s dairy inspectorate team.

Assistant dairy farm manager

A 160-cow dairy farm in Co. Cork is seeking an assistant dairy farm manager.

Required skills include grass budgeting, calf rearing, milking, and youngstock management, while tractor skills will be an advantage.

Electrician

Agricultural supplies business J. Grennan and Sons is seeking an electrician, who will be responsible for installing, maintaining and repairing electrical systems and equipment at its premises in Co. Offaly.

The role will also involve monitoring and managing stock levels for electrical supplies and equipment.

The candidate should have proven experience as an electrician.

Agri-business sales coordinator

Murphy Brothers Contractors in Co. Waterford is looking to take on an agri-business warehouse and sales coordinator.

Responsibilities will include managing warehouse stock; processing invoices and compliance paperwork; and assisting customers and replenish stock in our country store.

Necessary qualifications will include a proven track record in a similar role; strong organisational skills and attention to detail; and proficiency in stock control systems.

Sales advisor

Nutrition and forage products firm Agritech has a career opportunity for a full-time sales advisor.

The role will work on a nationwide basis.

The company says that the job involves a flexible working environment, with continuous training and ongoing technical and sales support.