Farmers for Action (FFA) has called for the current slurry spreading closed periods in Northern Ireland to be scrapped.

FFA spokesman, William Taylor said: “Weather patterns are changing. Over recent years, the wettest weather of the years has been recorded during the month of February.

“This is a period of the year when farmers are actually allowed to spread slurry. The result has been an increase in the potential for pollution incidents to take place.”

FFA is calling for farmers to be allowed to spread slurry at those times of the year when ground and weather conditions permit.

“All other regulations with regard to the spreading of slurry should remain in place. Spreading slurry using a sludgigator, for example, has been banned for many years. Farmers know their own land best.

“If farmers are found to be spreading slurry when conditions do not suit this activity, then they should be treated accordingly by the authorities,” Taylor added.

Slurry spreading

The issue of slurry spreading was raised by FFA at a recent meeting of Northern Ireland’s Nutrients Action Programme.

Members of the organisation also hope to raise this issue at a forthcoming get together with Northern Ireland’s Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir.

The FFA spokesperson continued:

“Family farmers and contractors need the option to apply slurry at those times of the year when the weather and conditions on the land suit and dictate.

“The opportunity to use the weather windows between mid-October and February have now become invaluable in the battle against run-off , so much so that the removal of the slurry ban needs to be permanent or worst case scenario assessed on the basis of a five-year trial period.”

Meanwhile, the provision of health services in rural areas remains a priority for FFA.

“Health minister, Mike Nesbitt, has agreed to meet us in the near future. We are fast getting to the stage where communities in rural areas are becoming second class citizens, from the point of both health care and education provision.

“Too many facilities, including schools and health care provision centres have been closed down.

“The rationalisation and centralisation of services simply add to the challenges faced by people living in the countryside.”

“Health and education policies must recognise this reality. FFA has called repeatedly for a meeting with the education minister, Paul Givan. He has yet to accede to our requests,” Taylor explained.