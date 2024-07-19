The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has now approved 7,153 or 79% of 9,110 applications made under tranche 2 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3).

The latest data, published by the department, shows that, as of Monday (July 15), 1,223 applications are still being processed, 528 have been rejected and 206 were withdrawn.

The following table provides the latest tranche 2 statistics for the 10 schemes contained in TAMS 3: TAMS 3 scheme Applications Rejected Withdrawn In progress Approved Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme 2,200 137 56 309 1,698 Dairy Equipment Scheme 217 22 7 22 166 Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme 3,113 224 56 295 2,538 Low Emission Slurry Spreading 756 12 15 75 654 Organic Capital Investment Scheme 634 18 12 59 545 Pig & Poultry Investment Scheme 46 1 0 4 41 Solar Capital Investment Scheme 738 33 13 294 398 Tillage Capital Investment Scheme 444 28 15 6 395 Women Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 438 33 14 67 324 Young Farmer Capital Investment Scheme 524 20 18 92 394 Total 9,110 528 206 1,223 7,153 TAMS 3 tranche 2 applications. Source: DAFM

The data shows that some 195 applications made under tranche 1 of TAMS 3 remain “in progress”.

7,178 of the total 8,203 applications submitted in the initial tranche to the department have been approved, 654 have been rejected and 176 withdrawn.

The Animal Welfare Nutrient Storage Scheme (AWNSS) has the highest number of outstanding applications under tranche 1 at 74, followed by the Solar Capital Investment Scheme (SCIS) on 37 and the Farm Safety Capital Investment Scheme (FSCIS) on 35.

DAFM

In the week up to last Friday (July 12), the department issued over €1.3 million in TAMS payments.

Just over €1 million was issued to farmers under TAMS 3, while €364,525 was paid out for TAMS 2 projects.

In total, the department issued over €6.7 million to farmers in outstanding scheme payments over the course of last week.

The vast majority of this figure relates to €4.94 million issued to farmers participating in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP).

Almost 17,000 farmers have now received a total of €56.48 million through the scheme which aims to improve the environmental sustainability of the national beef herd.

A further €207,502 in 2023 Basic Income Support for Sustainability (BISS) and Complimentary Redistributive Income Support for Sustainability (CRISS) payments.

In total, 120,434 farmers have now received BISS and CRISS payments totalling over €844 million.

This figure includes 2023 Complementary Income Support for Young Farmers (€37.6 million) and 2023 National Reserve (€4.6 million).