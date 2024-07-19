Sinn Féin MLA Delcan McAleer has expressed feelings of uncertainty towards plans to increase the minimum farm support claim size in Northern Ireland.

Courtesy of the subsidy schemes available up to this point, farms of 3ha and above were eligible for support.

However, under proposals recently published by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA), this figure rises to 5ha.

McAleer is the current vice chair of the Stormont agricultures committee.

He is now concerned that Minister of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, does not intend to reverse the decision on the minimum claim size, despite the Stormont agriculture committee giving unanimous, cross-community support to keep the 3ha threshold.

McAleer is also seeking clarity on the size of the future farm budget that will be made available in Northern Ireland.

The west Tyrone MLA said:

“This decision is effectively taking money out of farmers’ pockets at a time when farm incomes are going down.

“It’s important that the minister fully appreciates that housing is key to the sustainability of rural communities.

“Access to an active farm business number is the main avenue whereby people can secure planning permission in the countryside.”

McAleer added that “the minister and his department must develop policies which protect and support small farmers and rural communities.

“Public services are at the heart of our government. Sinn Féin is committed to standing up for farming and rural communities, to ensure they have access to first-class public services and that includes respecting our farmers as food producers and ensuring rural dwellers have access to quality housing.”

McAleer also highlighted the critically important role that small farm businesses play in maintaining the economy of rural communities.

“Previously in my capacity as chair of the AERA committee, MLAs got a briefing from Queen’s University Belfast indicating that without direct financial support, approximately 30% of farms are likely to cease functioning, leading to unemployment, land abandonment and knock-on effects within the agri-food sector and rural communities in particular.

According to McAleer, there is “a broad consensus, recognition and understanding amongst elected politicians on the importance of retaining the existing minimum claim size of 3ha”.

“This is also in line with the rest of Ireland and the EU. The agriculture minister has indicated he wants to talk, listen and engage – I would encourage him to continue to do that,” the MLA added.