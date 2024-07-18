The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine has said “everyone is entitled to their view” on his decision to seek a deferral of the 2024 Straw Incorporation Measure (SIM) from the European Commission.

Minister Charlie McConalogue was speaking to Agriland just hours after his ministerial colleague at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Fine Gael TD, Martin Heydon, said that he does not agree with the proposal to suspend the SIM this year.

The agriculture minister was in Tuam, Co. Galway for the annual general meeting (AGM) of the Irish Natura Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) at the Ard Rí House Hotel.

Minister Heydon warned today (Thursday, July 18) that “suspending the scheme now as harvest is underway across the country has thrown many farmers plans into disarray”.

Five Fine Gael TDs and senators also echoed his concerns and called on the agriculture minister to “withdraw the suspension immediately”.

Deputies David Stanton and John Paul Phelan, and senators Tim Lombard, John Cummins and Garrett Ahearn said that Minister McConalogue’s decision on the SIM had “come without any warning, doesn’t make any sense and should be reversed”.

When asked if there was discord, not only between two coalition partners, but also between two ministers from the same department, Minister McConalogue told Agriland: “I understand that this is not a decision which everyone will agree with – it is not a decision I take likely or I expect everyone to agree with.

“But as minister I have a responsibility to prepare for the winter ahead and to make sure the sector is in a strong, resilient position.”

Further reaction to the SIM decision

However, his decision, which has been described as “sudden” in some quarters, appears to have sparked a strong reaction from not just one ministerial colleague but also from the Minister of State at the DAFM with special responsibility for land use and biodiversity.

Minister Pippa Hackett confirmed that she had no prior warning of the decision and that she only heard yesterday (Wednesday, July 17) from Minister McConalogue about his intention to seek a deferral of the SIM from the European Commission.

It is understood that Minister Hackett conveyed in person to Minister McConalogue her position that she does not believe the move is “particularly helpful”.

She also highlighted that she would not have supported the proposal if she had been consulted about it.

Minister Hackett has said there will be questions that have to be answered about the proposed deferral of the SIM before it comes before the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Monitoring Committee.

Sinn Féin

Separately the Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture, Claire Kerrane TD, has also urged Minister McConalogue to “properly engage” with the tillage sector on the proposed suspension of the SIM and to take their considerations on board before making a definite decision.

“The Irish Grain Growers, who represent many tillage farmers in the sector, have been clear in their total opposition to this proposal from the minister.

“Taking away this payment would pose drastic consequences for farmers whose livelihood depends on such financial supports. Tillage farmers have been planning and developing their practices to qualify under the scheme. It is extremely unfair that this payment may now be taken away,” Deputy Kerrane said.

Additional reporting by Stella Meehan