In time for the upcoming hedge cutting season, McConnel has introduced two new Hedge trimmers, the 72-Series and the heavier-duty 77-Series, which fit into the upper end of its mid-sized machines.

Both ranges feature a 70hp hydraulic system and arm reaches from 5.5m to 7.0m, and there is also the facility to select telescopic and Variable Forward Reach (VFR) options.

The higher spec 77-Series offers added durability and power with larger diameter pivot pins and an optional 85hp hydraulics system.

Cleaning up

An optional integrated debris blower located within the rear guard, which clears roadside debris and enhances cooling by drawing in cool air over the pumps and tank, may also be selected – a feature which operators engaged in council contracts may find of particular benefit. The vent for directing air on to the road surface is located to the right of the machine

Additional items featured on these machines include LED road lighting, a redesigned hydraulic tank, a two-piece rear guard for easy service access, and a sculpted polypropylene top cover to prevent debris and moisture ingress.

Hydraulic power is provided by McConnel’s own 70hp gear hydraulic system.

This includes a 180L hydraulic tank, high-capacity oil cooler, electric rotor control, and Soft-Start rotor engagement.

Long life trimmers

The larger diameter pivot pins on the 77-Series increases the bush area by 48%, granting added durability and longevity, for the harder working machines.

For customers who seek a more powerful head, an 85hp hydraulic system is available for the 77-Series. A 48% increase in surface due to the larger pivot pins is claimed to increase durability

The 5.5m and 6.0m straight arms, as well as the 6.5m and 7.0m telescopic arms, can be selected when ordering a machine from the dealer.

Additionally, a 5.5m and 6.0m Variable Forward Reach (VFR) option is available for both series, providing improved visibility to the cutting head which is claimed to increase operator comfort.

Standard to both the 72 and 77 series is Hy-Reach arm geometry, parallel arm geometry, and 100 degrees of power slew.

Control is everything

Three proportional electric control packages are offered: Motion Control, Evolution Control, while at the top end sits the revolution control system, this latter can be paired with McConnel’s Easy Drive System (EDS) for hands-free verge mowing. A tractor weight of at least 4,000kg is recommended to mount the new machines

All models are built on a heavy-duty mainframe and can be specified with 3-point linkage, 4-point hitch, or 5-point axle mounting options.

They can be fitted to tractors over 80hp and 4,000kg dependant on specification and reach.