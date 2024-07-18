Bord Bia is hosting eight South Korean beef buyers that are visiting beef farms and meat processors this week on a tour of Ireland.

From July 15 to 20, the group, which includes leading meat importers and distributors from South Korea, will follow an itinerary designed to give them an understanding of the capabilities of Irish beef suppliers and the sustainable practices on Irish beef farms.

Following visits to meat processors during the week, the buyers enjoyed a tour of John Purcell’s farm near Golden, Co. Tipperary on Wednesday, July 17.

Joe Moore, South Korea and Japan manager with Bord Bia, said: “We’re pleased to welcome these influential buyers to Ireland this week to learn more about Irish beef production across the supply chain. Co. Tipperary’s John Purcell pictured with South Korean beef buyers Source: Bord Bia

“We have been building ties with Korean buyers over many years, aided by EU co-funded campaigns and trade missions.

“By inviting buyers to Ireland, we demonstrate Ireland’s commitment to the Korean market while helping to build long lasting commercial relationships,” Moore added.

In May, the opening of the South Korean market for Irish beef was announced after an extensive approval process, with seven plants approved to supply the market.

In September, Bord Bia will host a government-led trade mission to South Korea where Irish beef will be formally launched to consumers.

Source: Bord Bia

This follows from a previous government trade mission to Seoul held in 2019 and a ‘Team Ireland’ trade mission to Korea in 2023.

The visit has been organised by Bord Bia as part of an EU co-funded campaign to promote Irish and European beef and lamb across South Korea, Japan, China and the US.

Moore said: “Although South Korea is a competitive beef market, dominated by grain-fed imports, there are opportunities for Irish beef to cater for consumers looking for pasture-raised, high quality, and nutritious beef.

“There has been strong and immediate interest from the Korean trade in Irish beef with several significant contracts already in place.

“Bord Bia will continue to facilitate engagement between Irish beef processors and Korean customers this summer ahead of the autumn trade mission,” Moore said.

The current EU campaign in South Korea builds on a previous campaign implemented by Bord Bia that engaged with over 650 Korean customers and ran from 2019-2021.

Now in its final year, the three-year campaign has invested €4.8 million across the four markets.