Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) minister, Andrew Muir, has welcomed approval by the NI Executive of the Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan.

The NI Executive approved the 37-point report and action plan today (Thursday, July 18) as the first step of the journey towards the long-term rehabilitation of water quality in the lough.

Minister Muir said: “I welcome and am grateful to my Executive colleagues for supporting the plan I presented and recognising Lough Neagh as a priority.

“The publication of the full Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan will be a significant step towards improving water quality, reducing blue green algae and ensuring we can rehabilitate the lough to a healthy status, enjoyed by generations to come.

“The action plan is not a wish list – it is a detailed, science-led, proportionate and ambitious set of actions that will make a tangible difference to our waterways.

“I must be clear however, that there are no quick fixes, it will take many years, if not decades to see substantial recovery, such is the depth and complexity of the problem.”

Muir said the report complements and supports the actions and targets in the Environmental Improvement Plan (EIP), and said he will continue to work with Executive colleagues to obtain approval for the EIP.

“Successful delivery of the actions in this plan will require significant investment to ensure the long-term improvement in water quality across Northern Ireland,” he said.

“While our ambition and determination remain high the pace of progress will depend to some extent on the funding available.

“Working in partnership within government and across stakeholders will be a fundamentally important element in achieving the outcomes that we all wish to attain for this and future generations.”

Lough Neagh ownership

Minister Muir said he had a “very constructive” meeting with the owner of Lough Neagh, the Earl of Shaftsbury, yesterday (Wednesday, July 17).

The Earl of Shaftsbury’s, or Nick Ashley-Cooper’s, family has owned the rights to the bed of Lough Neagh dating back to the 17th century.

Minister Muir said he and Ashely-Cooper were in “mutual agreement in desire to secure community ownership of the lough”.

However, Muir said the “right structures” must be in place involving relevant groups.

Following the meeting, Muir said: “I was pleased to hear that Nick Ashley-Cooper is fully supportive of the Lough Neagh Action Plan which is currently under consideration by my Executive colleagues and we are both hopeful that agreement is secured as soon as possible.

“The Lough Neagh Action Plan contains real, science-led and practical actions that can set us on a course towards long term rehabilitation of water quality in Lough Neagh.

“It will only be through a shared sense of responsibility and partnership working that we can make the real and tangible improvements to Lough Neagh that we all wish to see.”