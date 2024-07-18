A record breaking entry of over 1,000 sheep will be present at the upcoming 2024 Tullamore Show and FBD National Livestock Show in August.

Overall entry numbers are up for the show, and the entries of sheep, along with over 1,500 entries in for the cattle section, ensures that the livestock section will be competitive on the day.

Some of the best livestock producers in Ireland will be vying for the 45 national titles up for grabs and exhibitors will be vying for the gold and silver medals and rosettes.

Those set to attend the show on Sunday, August 11 at the 250ac Butterfield Estate, Blueball, Tullamore, Co. Offaly are also encouraged to visit the poultry section to see the finest groomed hens, ducks, and also to walk around the pedigree and commercial livestock to see the cattle, sheep, rare breeds, and horses.

Tullamore Show

At the Tullamore Show, bakers who qualified from shows around the country will be competing for the Odlum’s all-Ireland home baking championship and the everyday baking challenge.

There will also be the Bord Bia All-Ireland Potato Championship on the day.

With a growing awareness of the many environmental, social and economic benefits that trees can provide on the farm, information will be available at the forestry and energy section.

The trade stand area is bigger than ever with lots of shopping to be done whether for home, farm or family or just browsing.

Those heading to the fashion marquee can stop for fashion shows and trade stands, but they can also enter in the best dressed lady or traditional farmer and be in with a chance to win some of the prizes.

After the huge success of the sustainable livestock village of 2023, it will be further enhanced with a speakers corner this year.

Visitors to the show are encouraged to take a break at the many food villages and listen to some of the music throughout the day where Olivia Douglas and many other acts will be performing.