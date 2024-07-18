Ursula von der Leyen has vowed to “make sure that farmers receive a fair income” if she is re-elected as president of the European Commission.

She made the comments while addressing members of the European Parliament who will vote today (Thursday, July 18) on whether to approve her for a second five-year term.

The German politician will need to secure 361 votes to retain her position, with voting due to take place around midday (Irish time).

Farmers

In her address to MEPs, von der Leyen said that the future of agriculture is “an important and sensitive issue for us in Europe”.

“We must overcome differences and develop good solutions together with all stakeholders,” she said.

Earlier this year, against the backdrop of farmer protests across Europe, von der Leyen launched the “Strategic Dialogue on the Future of Agriculture in Europe”.

The forum includes farmers, environmental groups and experts from across the agri-food chain.

“I have promised to listen to them carefully and to learn from them. And I shall do so.

“I will take on board good recommendations and present a new European strategy for our agriculture and the food sector,” she said.

“I will make sure that farmers receive a fair income. No one should be forced to sell good food below production costs.

“We must strengthen the position of our farmers in the food industry value chain. And we need smarter incentives and more innovation and access to capital.

“Anyone who manages nature and biodiversity in a sustainable way and helps to balance the carbon budget must be properly rewarded,” she added.

Climate

As part of a lengthy address, Von der Leyen told the EU Parliament that farmers shape our landscapes, are part of our culture and provide food security.

“That is why we must work together to tackle the problems bearing down on them. They feel climate change. Every year they are more and more affected by extreme weather and water scarcity.

“Temperatures in Europe are rising twice as fast as the global average. We are already seeing the devastating effects on fields and in forests.

“The face of our rural communities is changing. We must do more to ensure that our farmers are better prepared for what climate change holds in store for us.

“That is why I will present a plan for agriculture to address the need to adapt to climate change and, in parallel, a strategy for sustainable management of the precious resource of water. Not only our food security depends on it, but also our overall competitiveness,” she told MEPs.