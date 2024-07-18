Northern Ireland’s Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, has said his meeting with the owner of Lough Neagh, the Earl of Shaftsbury, was “very constructive”.

The Earl of Shaftsbury’s, or Nick Ashley-Cooper’s, family has owned the rights to the bed of Lough Neagh dating back to the 17th century.

Minister Muir said he and Ashely-Cooper were in “mutual agreement in desire to secure community ownership of the lough”.

However, Muir said the “right structures” must be in place involving relevant groups.

Following the meeting, Muir said: “I was pleased to hear that Nick Ashley-Cooper is fully supportive of the Lough Neagh Action Plan which is currently under consideration by my Executive colleagues and we are both hopeful that agreement is secured as soon as possible.

“The Lough Neagh Action Plan contains real, science-led and practical actions that can set us on a course towards long term rehabilitation of water quality in Lough Neagh.

“It will only be through a shared sense of responsibility and partnership working that we can make the real and tangible improvements to Lough Neagh that we all wish to see.”

Muir said, once agreed by Executive, the Lough Neagh Report will set out planned ways to bring people together in partnership, a fundamental prerequisite to enable transfer to community ownership.

“I welcome Lough Neagh Partnership’s National Lottery funded initiative to explore feasibility of future management and ownership of the Lough which will play an important role as ownership issue develops.”

Earl used as a ‘scapegoat’

Writing on Substack at the end of last month, the Earl of Shaftsbury said he has been “used as a scapegoat” for issues concerning Lough Neagh over the years.

“I feel I am an easy target and a useful excuse for failings in proper governance. What Shaftesbury Estate of Lough Neagh Ltd does and doesn’t control is often misunderstood,” he said.

“As owners of the bed, the company has no control over the water in the lough nor any ability to control the nutrients that flow into it.”

Ashely-Cooper said he has “always understood” the sensitivities of his ownership in Northern Ireland.

“Since inheriting in 2005, I have repeatedly stated my willingness to explore different options for ownership as part of ongoing efforts to ensure a secure and sustainable future for Lough Neagh,” he said.

“I am acutely aware of the significance of the lough both culturally and environmentally, and its impact on the communities that live around it.

“The current situation of the lough is deeply upsetting. There are many committed to finding solutions but currently there is a lack of a coordinated approach. The current crisis is too big for any one person or entity, it will require coordination and collaboration.”

Lough Neagh Action Plan

Andrew Muir recently announced 20 actions the department will take to “address the challenges in Lough Neagh”.

Muir said the actions taken by the Department for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) will help improve water quality and tackle blue-green algae.

Muir said many of the DAERA actions were already underway and that those remaining will be taken forward by the department as soon as possible.

The 20 DAERA actions form part of the wider Lough Neagh Report and Action Plan which is currently under consideration by the Executive.

The 20 measures announced are DAERA-only actions and do not require Executive approval.

While announcing the DAERA actions, Muir said Lough Neagh is “of huge importance to people here”.

“It is our most important natural resource, supplies 40% of our drinking water and its significance to those who depend on the Lough for business and recreational purposes cannot be overstated,” he said.

‘Environmental crisis’

A report published recently from Queen’s University Belfast (QUB) highlighted deep feelings of “sadness, anger, disbelief, fear and anxiety” over the Lough Neagh blue-green algae ecological crisis.

The report is based on a series of interviews conducted by researchers from QUB, with local communities, including those involved in fishing and farming, who are most directly affected by the “environmental crisis” in Lough Neagh.

DAERA has previously stated that excess nutrients from agricultural activities and wastewater pressures are “primarily” to blame for the growth of the blue-green algae in Northern Ireland’s waters.