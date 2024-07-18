One of the main talking points among farmers last month was the poor grass growth levels and the noticeably lower growth rates in second-cut silage crops.

Grass regrowths on ground that was cut in late May have been slower than usual in most parts of the country, and where second cuts have already been secured, farmers are reporting lower yields than usual for their second-cut silage.

Many farmers are facing the dilemma of taking a second cut of silage now at the expense of quantity or delaying second cut silage at the expense of quality – but allowing crops to bulk up further.

While growth rates have been lower this year, weather conditions for silage cutting have been more favourable in general this year than last year.

Before deciding on the course of action, farmers should assess their silage stocks secured to date and then identify the volume of silage needed to meet their winter feed requirements.

The table below is a Teagasc guideline on winter fodder requirements for different types of livestock: Animal type Number of bales/month Dairy cow 1.75 Suckler cow 1.70 0-1 year cattle 0.90 1-2 year cattle 1.35 Cattle over 2 years old 1.70 Ewes 0.17 Source: Teagasc

Farmers who are feeding pit silage can use these figures by dividing the bale requirement by 1.1 to get the tonnes of pit silage required.

To calculate the tonnes of silage in a pit, the Teagasc calculation is: Length X Width X Height in meters/1.4 =\tonnes of silage.

Where farmers are concerned that the second cut of silage will not fulfil their fodder requirement, it could be advisable to mow the grass covers off once ready and target a third cut of silage in September.

Some farmers keeping dry cows over the winter are happy to allow their second cuts to bulk at the expense of quality and use the second cut silage for dry cows and the better-quality first cut silage for young stock or calved cows.

Two weeks from today (Wednesday, July 18) is August 1, so where farmers are concerned that more fodder will be needed for this winter, stopping ground where possible for an additional silage cut without delay is advisable.