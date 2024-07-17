A total of 4,761ha has been approved by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) and is available for planting through the Afforestation Scheme and the Native Tree Area Scheme (NTAS).

This is according to the latest DAFM Forestry Licensing Dashboard which shows that 813ha have been planted and paid this year up until Friday, July 12, including 97ha so far this month, and five hectares planted last week.

In total, 350 afforestation licences allowing for planting of 3,051ha have been issued by the DAFM since the new Forestry Programme 2023-2027 commenced in September 2023, latest dashboard figures shows.

In addition, 173 afforestation licences for 1,394ha of new forestry that have been previously approved under the old forestry programme have now been approved under the new Forestry Programme 2023-2027.

The DAFM also approved 289 NTAS applications since its introduction under the new programme. The scheme allows for planting of up to 1ha of native woodland without a licence, or up to 2ha along a suitable watercourse.

Planting schemes

The Social, Economic Environmental Forestry Association of Ireland (SEEFA), a private sector group formed to highlight the forestry industry in Ireland, said the “poor performance” in terms of planting so far this year is “continuing”.

“Last week saw just 5ha planted. Even though it is not planting season, this figure is still alarmingly low as July averaged 71ha a week in 2023, and 51ha in 2022.

“Given that this spring and summer have been relatively wet and mild, an opportunity has been missed to boost planting for the year significantly. But, as licences dry up, so do opportunities,” according to SEEFA.

Latest dashboard figures show that the DAFM has received a total of 377 valid applications for afforestation so far this year, compared to a total of 276 licences issued, including eight licences last week.

The DAFM’s Forestry Licensing Plan for 2024 states that it has the capacity to issue sufficient licences this year to plant 8,000ha, however, applications would need to be around 1,000 annually to achieve the target set in the Climate Action Plan.

DAFM

Fine Gael TD Richard Bruton recently asked Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue in a parliamentary question what uptake of the new afforestation scheme he projects over the period to 2030.

“Afforestation is a voluntary land use choice for landowners and I know that building confidence among landowners of the benefits of forestry is key to increasing afforestation rates.

“In order to encourage uptake, we have engaged in extensive promotion of the new forestry options and enhanced payments available, including an ongoing media campaign across all communication channels.

“Furthermore, we are funding 42 stakeholder projects which will promote the forestry programme through a wide variety of approaches,” Minister McConalogue said.

“These will engage with the wider community to highlight the benefits of forests to deliver multiple societal objectives, including economic, social and environmental,” he added.