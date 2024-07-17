Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has today (Wednesday, July 17), announced his intention to seek a deferral of the 2024 Straw Incorporation Measure from the European Commission.

Minister McConalogue said that while he appreciates that tillage farmers “may be disappointed by this move”, there is a “very strong market for straw this year due to the shortage and the need to replenish supplies”.

The minister will now engage with the Farmers Charter and the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) Monitoring Committee on his proposal to suspend the measure for this year before applying to the EU requesting approval.

“I remain fully committed to meeting the targets for straw incorporation over the lifetime of the CAP [Common Agricultural Policy] Strategic Plan,” the minister said proposing the suspension.

Straw Incorporation Measure

Referring to the scheme, the minister emphasised the importance of balancing availability of straw in the coming winter and the environmental and soil health benefits of the scheme:

“Last winter, depleted national reserves of straw resulted in very little availability in the early months of this year.

“At present, although growth is improving, the indications are that fodder is still behind where we would like to be.”

Reflecting on the advice communicated following the National Fodder and Food Security Committee (NFFSC) last week, the minister said:

“It is critically important for all farmers to ensure they have secured supplies of straw and fodder for the winter ahead.

“I urge those who need straw to engage with tillage farmers to ensure their supplies are secure for the coming winter.”

Farmers were advised by Teagasc tillage specialist, Shay Phelan to book straw as early as possible this year during the committee meeting last week.

Phelan said that provisional indications are that the overall cereal area is down by 7,800ha this year, due to the poor planting season and pressure from grassland.

He estimated that overall grain yields could be down by 100,000-150,000t this year, but he added that it is very early in the season to make any firm predictions.