The Irish Co-Operative Organisation (ICOS) is seeking applications for its 2024/2025 Young Farmer programme.

The initiative, which has been running since 2017, provides management skills, networking opportunities and encouragement to new and young famers across the country, while also improving their understanding of the co-op sector and the benefits generally of cooperation.

This year up to 35 places will be available on the free part-time programme which is delivered by ICOS.

ICOS is the policy and representative body for cooperatives in Ireland, providing guidance, support, and advocacy for cooperative enterprises across the country.

An information roadshow for those who may be interested in finding out more will be kicking off in Cork on August 14, with further events taking place in Athlone, Nenagh, Kilkenny and Cavan / Sligo.

Billy Goodburn, head of learning and development with ICOS Skillnet, Billy Goodburn said: “We are striving to provide new and young famers with the practical, necessary supports they need to survive and thrive.

“Our rural communities require farmers with business and management skills, confidence and vitally, networks that will sustain them into the future.”

ICOS Young Farmers programme

The course, which runs from October to June, is a mix of in-person and online training (one day per month) after which the participants receive a certificate of completion.

It is open to farmers under the age of 40, with the number of female participants now approaching 50%, according to ICOS.

Those who complete the full programme will be entered into a draw to take part in an international study-visit next year. Last year’s successful winners will be visiting Poland, Spain and Portugal this autumn.

Goodburn continued: “To echo the recent remarks by [agriculture] Minister [Charlie] McConalogue at the Agricultural and Fisheries Council this week, maintaining viable rural areas through generational renewal is key.

“Attracting, then supporting, young people and new entrants to farming is strategically important for the agri-food sector, ensuring our farming communities remain resilient and strong.”

The closing date for applications is Friday, September 27, 2024 and those wishing to participate can contact ICOS directly.