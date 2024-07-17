Demand from meat factories for in-spec beef cattle has strengthened considerably in the past few days, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

Declan Hanrahan, the chair of the association’s livestock committee, said this is as a result of the numbers of suitable cattle tightening on the ground.

He said factories and their agents are struggling to find enough cattle to fill orders, with most prepared to offer 5c-10c/kg over quotes to tie down deals.

“This demand is also very evident in recent days around mart rings where competition is intense between agents for various factories paying prices well above factory quotes,” he said.

Beef

The IFA Livestock Committee chair said demand for beef will only increase over the coming weeks and months.

This will be driven by the usual summer trade and supplemented by the increased demand generated by the Olympics in Paris which begin on July 26.

Declan Hanrahan IFA Livestock Committee chair

“Supplies of cattle will remain tight, particularly for in-spec cattle, for the next number of months.

“It is important farmers take full advantage of the situation by selling hard.

“Where factories are not forthcoming with higher prices, farmers should consider the mart outlet which is boosted by Northern Ireland buyers bringing vital competition to the trade,” he said.

Hanrahan added that “the gamesmanship of factories on price must stop”.

“Market conditions for beef are strong. Supplies are tight here and in our key markets, which creates real opportunities for factories to strengthen prices to farmers,” he said.