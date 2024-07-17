Fine Gael MEP for the Midlands North West constituency, Maria Walsh, is to be appointed to the European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee for the 2024-2029 term.

Walsh will also be appointed to the Regional Development (REGI) and Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) committees.

The Mayo native will serve as a full member of the Agriculture Committee, and will be a substitute member of the Regional Development and Justice and Home Affairs committees.

Walsh and her running mate in the European elections last month, former jockey Nina Carberry, were both elected to the European Parliament for the Midlands North West constituency.

MEP Walsh said: “Agriculture is the bedrock of our communities and rural economies, with European policy dictating the incomes and businesses of thousands of farm families across Ireland.

“Having a seat at the decision-making table will ensure that I am at the forefront of the EU’s agriculture agenda over the next five years – the voices of Irish farmers will be heard loud and clear.

“We need serious politicians who will work, and not just talk, representing our farming communities in Europe.

The MEP has said that her priorities for the renegotiation of the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) will include increasing funding available to farm families to scale their businesses.

“It’s also vital our agri-tech and agri-tourism businesses are supported with funding in the negotiations,” she added.

“Outside of the CAP renegotiation, I will continue my work helping our female farmers and young farmers.

“Land accessibility and strong succession planning to secure the next generation of farmers, as well as protecting fair prices for Irish farmers, will be key priorities of mine.”

The MEP has said that her appointment to the Regional Development Committee will allow her to oversee EU funding distribution.

“Securing EU Just Transition funding for the Midlands North West, as well as support for infrastructure projects across rural Ireland such as the Western Rail Corridor, will be two key priorities of mine,” she continued.

“I look forward to continuing my work on the Justice and Home Affairs Committee, which will play a vital role in the implementation of the EU Migration Pact as it is rolled out in member states over the coming two years.”