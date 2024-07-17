Large crowds of farmers gathered at the Crann Mor farm located at Kilmoon Cross near Ashbourne in Co. Meath on Saturday, July 13, for the dispersal sale of the Crann Mor Aberdeen Angus Herd.

The dispersal sale was handled jointly by agents T. E. Potterton from Trim, Co. Meath, and Coonan Property from Maynooth in Co. Kildare, with online bidding available on LSL Auctions.

As well as the complete dispersal of the Crann Mor Aberdeen Angus Herd, the sale also featured a dispersal of what was described by the agents as “a well-maintained range of farm machinery and equipment”.

Included in the sale were:

18 cows with calves at foot;

Nine maiden heifers;

Four dry cows;

Two stock bulls;

Range of farm machinery, tools and equipment.

Taking the top price in the livestock sale on the day was Lot eight Crann Mor Lady Julie, a five-star replacement cow sired by Luddenmore Earl and her dam was Swainstown Lady Julie.

The cow sold with her five-star HF Rebel-sired heifer calf at foot for €6,250 and was purchased by a Co. Leitrim-based customer.

The two stock bulls in the sale sold for €3,300 each and the in-calf cows peaked at €2,100.

In the machinery sale, everything sold on the day with the exception of three lots.

Some of the prices from the machinery sale:

Kverneland 10ft mower €3,600;

Kverneland 4 furrow reversible plough €3,300;

SIP 6 rotar tedder €8,200;

26’ Carey trailer €6,800;

3m harrow €8,350;

JCB 310 loader €35,000.

14T MGM grain trailer €6,700;

Kawasaki Mule €9,250;

Slurry Kat 2,000g tanker €16,500;

Claas Arion 520 tractor €22,500;

Claas Arion 620 tractor €34,500.

In a post on Facebook after the sale, Crann Mor Farm thanked all who came to the dispersal sale and wished all the purchasers of both livestock and machinery “all the best with their investments”.