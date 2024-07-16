Veterinary Ireland, which represents vets, will meet with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue today (Tuesday, July 16), to raise concerns about incoming changes to medicine rules.

Over 200 vets attended a meeting called by Veterinary Ireland yesterday (Monday, July 15), to discuss the Veterinary Medicinal Products, Medicated Feed and Fertilisers Regulation Bill 2023 which was signed into law in July 2023.

President of Veterinary Ireland, Hazell Mullins said that, if this Statutory Instrument (SI) comes into effect, “there will be job losses”, especially within farm animal practices. There are currently 600 farm animal vets working in Ireland.

For certain Veterinary Ireland members this could mean that a four-person practice would lose one vet, yesterday’s meeting heard. Mullins said job losses will affect all vets, which will have particular consequences for out-of-hour services.

Farm animal vets

The lack of vets specialised in farm animal practice, especially in rural areas, has been an ongoing issue, Mullins said, and added “if we’re not able to get vets and employ vets, how are we going to provide the rotas that are in place currently?”

Potential impacts on the out-of-hours service is also the “biggest concern for farmers” who may “see [the changes] as an increased supply of medications, but in the long term, it will affect the service that the vets are able to supply to their farms,” Mullins said.

Job losses in farm animal practices across Ireland will have a “knock-on effect” on equine vets and small animal vets. “The veterinary service that the public is used to will no longer exist if this SI goes through”, Mullins told Agriland.

Route of supply

The proposed changes to the routes of supply of medicines will also be addressed by the Veterinary Ireland president and its medicines working group. Mullins said the route of supply needs to be regulated and in line with Europe.

It has been proposed that an assessment form could be filled out by a retailer and sent to a vet who would then write the prescription for the animals requiring the anti-parasitic without talking directly to the farmer, she said.

This SI also allows for prescription-exempt vaccines to be supplied through retail premises – licensed merchants and co-ops – without the involvement of a vet or a pharmacist, according to Mullins who said this would put animal health into “jeopardy”.

Veterinary Ireland will also discuss the National Veterinary Prescription System (NVPS) provided for under the act, which the representative body said will result in “a lot more administrative work for the vets involved”.

“We know we have responsibilities from the EU to record medicines and antibiotic use, so we know we have to record that, but the current proposed NVPS is just not workable,” Mullins said ahead of the meeting with the minister.