Farmers are among those who are objecting to the proposed Dundalk Bay to Carlingford Greenway project in Co. Louth.

Louth County Council, with the support of Transport Infrastructure Ireland, are developing proposals for the greenway.

These proposals have been the subject of ongoing public consultations where feedback on the greenway route corridor options can be given by locals, farmers, and landowners.

Earlier this week, in a meeting organised by Cooley Community Alert, the greenway was discussed further.

On social media, Fianna Fáil councillor Andrea McKevitt said: “From the meetings it is apparent that the vast majority of people living in the peninsula and working the land do not want this greenway in any way shape or form.

“Generations have worked too long and too hard to see this greenway cause havoc in the peninsula.

Fine Gael councillor John Reilly said: “After two meetings last week that were organised by all councillors as a unit in the peninsula, the unambiguous message from the Cooley peninsula is simply that this is not wanted.

“There is zero appetite or appeal for a greenway that would be going through private property, residential areas and some of the best farmlands in Co. Louth.”

Reilly explained there is arable farmland on the proposed route where crops are sprayed which means it is an area that “is simply not suitable for people to be walking through on a greenway”.

“We cannot support a project that is not backed by the local community,” Reilly added. Source: Cooley Community Alert

The R173 regional road is the main route connecting Dundalk with Carlingford. The R173, along with other regional and local roads in the study area have no provision for pedestrians and cyclists.

High vehicle speeds, narrow road widths and lack of segregated facilities make the road network unattractive for pedestrians and cyclists.

The proposed greenway will seek to connect with the existing Carlingford Lough Greenway, facilitating a continuous cross-border greenway from Dundalk in Co. Louth to Newry in Co. Down.

“The proposed greenway provides the local population and tourists to the area an attractive recreational facility as well as a potential active travel alternative for routine trips,” the project team stated.

The project team added: “The constraints and opportunities presented at the first public consultation have been further refined and supplemented with the information/comments received from members of the public and other stakeholders following this consultation.”

The key constraints identified include:

European, nationally and internationally designated sites within and adjacent to the study area;

Annex I habitats, wintering birds, and protected mammals within the study area;

Areas within the study area that are liable to fluvial, pluvial and coastal flooding.

Archaeological, architectural, and cultural heritage sites, such as protected structures, buildings and structures listed in the National Inventory of Architectural Heritage (NIAH), demesnes, and national monuments;

Restrictive mountainous and hilly landscape within and to the north of the study area for greenway routes to achieve compliance with design standards;

Coastal erosion of the low-lying coastal plain;

Residential and agricultural properties.

Greenway consultation

The option selection phase has commenced for the greenway and route corridor options have been developed within the study area.

The project team stated the aim of this public consultation is to receive feedback on the route corridor options to assist the project team in the decision-making process when further refining the corridor options and selecting the emerging preferred route corridor.

The date for making submissions in relation to public consultation No.2 has been extended to the September 6, 2024.

A project liaison officer (PLO) will be available to meet with landowners by appointment and will also be available to talk on the phone.

The PLO will be the main point of contact for the landowner and will ensure that the landowner’s interests and concerns are considered when refining the route corridor options.

An independent agronomist will also be made available to landowners to provide advice on the proposals being presented.