Brazil has reported a record level of fresh beef exports in the first six months of 2024 at 1.14 million tonnes, according to government figures.

Data from the country’s Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock (Mapa) said that this represents an increase of 29% on the same period in 2023.

In the first half of 2024, Brazilian agribusiness exports reached US$82.39 billion, which is the second highest value recorded by the ministry.

At a value of US$33.53 billion soya represented almost 41% of total exports for the agribusiness sector.

This was followed by the meat sector which exported US$11.81 billion, the equivalent of 14% of agribusiness exports in the period and an increase of 1.6% on the first half of 2023.

The data shows that beef represented 48% of the exported value at US$5.14 billion, an increase of 18.3% on the previous year.

Mapa said that sugar and alcohol accounted for 11.2% of agribusiness exports with a value of US$9.22 billion, sugar made up the vast bulk of this figure at US$8.66 billion.

The export of forestry products were worth US$8.34 billion, up by 12% on the first six months of 2023.

The coffee sector reached overseas sales of US$5.31 billion, which is equivalent to 6.4% of exports.

Orange juice also broke a record, with US$1.25 billion in exports, an increase of 24%.

The monthly data shows that Brazilian agribusiness exports were valued at US$15.20 billion in June 2024, up from US$15.02 billion in May.

Grain exports increased from 14.96 million tonnes in June 2023 to 15.07 million tons in the same month this year.