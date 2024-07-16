The general downward trend in new tractor registrations has persisted into June, according to the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA).

Data from the association shows that the new tractor market in June at 60 units was 8% lower when compared with the same month in 2023.

There were 1,290 new tractors registered in the first six months of 2024, a 11% decline compared with the same period in the previous year. Source: FTMTA

The FTMTA Statistics Service Report for June 2024 also states that the numbers of imported used tractors and machines, registered for the first time in Ireland, decreased compared with the same month of June 2023.

The FTMTA said that Cork continues to deliver the highest number of new tractor registrations at 179 units for the year-to-date, followed by Tipperary (119) and Limerick (76).

The most popular power band was the 101 to 120hp category, which accounted for almost 22% of all new tractor registrations in June.

Tractors in the power band lower than 100hp accounted for 25% of all new tractor registrations, slightly higher than for the same month in 2023.

The over 200hp category now accounts for 14.9% of all new tractors, FTMTA said.

The monthly average tractor horsepower figure for June 2024 was lower at 122hp.

The FTMTA data shows that 202 imported used tractors were first-time registered in Ireland

in June 2024, 7 units less than in June 2023. For the year to date, 1,439 used tractors were

imported and registered for the first time, a 12% decline.

The report shows that there was a 46% decrease in the market for new telescopic loaders in June with 14 units, compared to 26 units a year previously.

The year-to-date market shows a 1.32% increase in registrations.

The two leading brands JCB and Manitou account for 70% of the total new market, while Kramer is ranked third with a 13% market share.

There were 29 imported used telescopic loaders registered in June 2024.

The Irish wheeled loader market recorded a lower number of new registrations in June 2024 at 5 units, while the year-to-date market decreased by 14%.

The report shows there were 4 imported used wheeled loaders registered in June 2024.

There were no new backhoe loaders registered in June 2024 compared with June 2023 when 4 new machines were registered. Five used backhoe loaders registered in June 2024 in Ireland.

The FTMTA statistics service reports are compiled from monthly raw data received from the Revenue Commissioners.