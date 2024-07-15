The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine has confirmed that the stocking density requirement under the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) scheme is “waived” for TB restricted herds.

The ANC scheme requires farmers to meet specific stocking requirements to be eligible for payment under the scheme.

To qualify, farmers must maintain a minimum stocking density of 0.10 livestock units/forage hectare for a minimum of 28 consecutive weeks months within the calendar year.

Applicants must also maintain an annual average stocking density of 0.10 livestock units/forage hectare calculated over the 12 months of the year.

TB

Minister Charlie McConalogue confirmed to the Independent TD for Galway East, Seán Canney, that in cases where herds have become depopulated because of an animal disease, such as TB the stocking requirements are temporarily “waived”.

Minister McConalogue said this arrangement stays in place until “the applicant has been informed by my department that the herd has become derestricted”.

He added: “Upon notice of derestriction, applicants are required to meet the minimum stocking density within 20 working days of the date of derestriction.

“Where this may not be possible individual cases will be examined on a case by case basis.”

Test

Under current EU and Irish legislation all herds in the country must undergo at least one annual herd screening TB test.

However, where the disease has been confirmed, that herd may not be derestricted until all animals on a farm have tested negative to two consecutive TB tests at least two months apart from each other.

Minister McConalogue said research suggests that that herds neighbouring a herd that is experiencing a TB breakdown, “have a statistically higher risk of having TB and may require additional testing”.

The minister has said that reducing cattle to cattle transmission is a key element in reducing levels of TB in Ireland.

Minister McConalogue added: “My department puts in a range of supports for farm families that have been subject to a restriction including the On Farm Market Valuation scheme and where eligible a farmer may also be eligible for supports under the Income Supplement scheme, depopulation grant scheme and the Hardship Grant scheme.”