The value of Irish exports of food and live animals stood at almost €1.4 billion in May, up 9% or €115 million compared to the same month in 2023, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said.

The latest data published today (Monday, July 15) shows that meat and meat preparation exports increased by €17 million in the 12 months to May 2024 to €392 million.

Exports of dairy products and birds’ eggs were worth €389 million, up from €369 million in May 2023.

The value of cereal and cereal preparation exports increased from €69 million to €72 million, while live animal exports grew in value from €52 million to €83 million in May 2024.

In the first five months of 2024, Irish exports of food and live animals were worth €5.8 billion, marginally down (€3 million) on the same period in the previous year.

Food and live animals accounted for the largest share of Irish exports to Britain in May at €370 million of the overall total of €1.2 billion.

Similar exports to EU members states in May were worth €510 million, up from €447 million a year previously.

These exports were valued at €160 million for Northern Ireland, €78 million for the US, €56 million for China and at €207 million for the rest of the world.

Imports

The CSO said that Ireland imported €866 million worth of food and live animals in May 2024, down from €872 million in May 2023.

Cereal and cereal preparation imports dropped from €154 million to €149 million, while imports of vegetables and fruit were up by €21 million in the year to €176 million.

Meat and meat preparation imports were valued at €102 million in May, down from €105 million a year previously, dairy products and birds’ eggs imports increased from €87 million to €99 million.

From January to May 2024, food and live animals imports to Ireland totalled €4.2 billion, up €70 million on the same timeframe in 2023 (€4.1 billion).

Ireland imported €359 million worth of food and live animals from other EU countries in May, €211 million from Britain, €124 million from Northern Ireland, €28 million from the US, €14 million from China and €130 million from the rest of the world.

CSO

Ciarán Counihan, statistician in the CSO International Trade in Goods Division, said that Ireland’s exports of goods increased by 10% in the first five months of this year, while imports decreased by 10%.

“In both cases, chemicals and related products showed the largest changes.

“Exports of these goods grew by €5.5 billion from January to May of 2024 compared with the same period in 2023, and imports of chemicals and related products fell by €4.4 billion in the same time frame,” he said.

“In May 2024, Ireland’s unadjusted exports of goods rose by over €1.3 billion to €17.9 billion compared with May 2023.

“When seasonally adjusted, exports of goods fell by €2.1 billion compared with April 2024.

“The unadjusted imports for May 2024 were valued at €10.4 billion, down €1.9 billion on May 2023. Seasonally adjusted imports were €10.1 billion in May 2024.

“Exports to the United States have grown by €6.2 billion in the year to date, with the export of chemicals and related products accounting for €5.8 billion of that increase,” Counihan added.